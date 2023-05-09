FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider assenting to the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill before his tenure winds down on Monday, May 29.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 9, the deputy commander general of NHFSS in charge of Technical Services, John Chukwudi Metchie, said the advent of the bill would give them the statutory obligation to combat criminal activities in Nigerian forests.

The Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill has gotten the approval of both arms of the national assembly. Photo: NHFSS and next24online/NurPhoto

Source: UGC

As contained in the statement, Metchie revealed that both levels of the national assembly had passed the bill, and President Buhari's signature is the only reason why it is yet to become a reality.

Metchie noted that the collaborative efforts between the NHFSS and the police across the federation further indicate that President Buhari needs to sign the bill in earnest.

He, however, lauded the Nigerian Police for its recent success in rescuing 58 victims of banditry and kidnap that were held hostage at Udulu Forest in Gegu LGA of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest in Nasarawa State.

The victims regained freedom after a joint operation between the FCT police command and other security agencies, vigilantes and hunters from the local communities.

Metchie noted that President Buhari would leave a great legacy if he assented to the bill.

He said:

“We therefore use this opportunity, to once again, appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of national importance, give assent to the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill which has been passed by the chambers of the National Assembly”.

