FCT, Abuja - The European Union (EU) has expressed its readiness to work with Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that the EU said it wants to build a mutually-beneficial partnership with Nigeria.

Samuela Isopi, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), spoke on Tuesday, May 9, during the celebration of Europe Day in Abuja, The Cable reported.

She said:

"A democratic, peaceful, strong, and prosperous Nigeria is in the interest of Europe and the world."

The union's representative added:

"The EU is already Nigeria’s biggest trading partner, accounting for more than 20 percent of Nigerian trade with the world and a significant trade balance in favour of Nigeria.

“The EU is also Nigeria’s first partner in foreign direct investments with an estimated foreign direct investment stock of over 30 billion euros."

The international community's 'willingness' to work with incoming president, Tinubu

Apart from the EU, the US and the UK governments had sent congratulatory messages to Tinubu, while acknowledging alleged irregularities in the Saturday, February 25 polls.

The US expressed his willingness to work with Tinubu to grow security and trade ties in order to open up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity.

In a separate message, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly commended Nigerian voters for their resilience in exercising their democratic rights.

