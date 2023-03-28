Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state says Senator Iyorchia Ayu's refusal to resign as PDP national chairman was destiny in the making

He said Ayu's refusal to resign extended the chances of the APC winning the presidential polls

Governor Umahi said in a situation where Ayu had resigned, it would have been tough for APC to win

Rivers, Obio-Akpor - The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has revealed that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu help Nigeria's president-elect and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential polls.

Governor Umahi, a former member of the PDP and now with the APC, made this claim on Monday, March 27, at the commissioning of the revamped Community Secondary School in Okoro-nu-Odo, in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The Ebonyi state governor, who was a guest of honour of Governor Nyesom Wike, said Senator Ayu's refusal to resign as the national chairman of the PDP was a blessing in disguise for his principal.

APC would find it tough if Ayu had resigned - Gov Umahi

He also acknowledged that APC wouldn't have found it easy to beat the PDP at the presidential polls if Senator Ayu had agreed to step down and resign his position.

As reported by PM News, Governor Umahi said:

“I want to also thank very highly the suspended Chairman of PDP. You know, he did very well because if he had accepted to resign, it would have been very difficult for the APC.

"So, he is our man and I commend him very well. And I’m begging Wike they should lift the suspension so that he can suspend many more of your leaders. We love what he has done."

