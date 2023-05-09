Atiku Abubalar's camp is currently in the courtroom as the election petition tribunal begins day 2 hearing

The tribunal will today, Tuesday, May 9, decide the fate of the PDP flagbearer in the February 25 election

the verdict of the presidential election tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Monday, May 8, adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, till Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The tribunal which began hearing on Monday, also urged the lawyers representing the PDP candidate in the 2023 election against unnecessary delay.

At its inaugural sitting, the tribunal’s five-member panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, warned that unnecessary technicalities won't be entertained.

Day two of the Tribunal

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftains have arrived at the Tribunal, today, May 9, to know the fate of their candidate as the panel commences the day two (2) hearing of the petition filed by Atiku.

In a post sighted on the official Twitter page of the opposition party, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Amb Iliya Umar Damagum, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba and other party leaders are currently seated in the courtroom in Abuja.

Full list of senior lawyers in Atiku's legal team emerges as presidential election tribunal begins hearing

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has hired the services of 19 Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SANs).

The legal practitioners were hired to challenge the result of the February 25 presidential election victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

In a statement issued by the Atiku media office in Abuja on Wednesday, March 7, the former vice president mandated the legal team to establish the claim of manipulation in the February 25 presidential election.

Photos emerge as Peter Obi arrives at the presidential tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, arrived at the courtroom for the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi will go head-to-head with his counterpart Atiku Abubakar who has also filed a petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the president-elect, Tinubu.

As observed by Legit.ng's correspondent present at the tribunal, it was confirmed that the courtroom was filled to capacity with legal luminaries and observers.

Source: Legit.ng