Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has returned to the country after missing out on ministerial confirmation

Mallam El-Rufai was spotted at an event with Senate President Godswill Akpabio in Abuja, on Sunday, September 3

According to El-Rufai's son, the governor returned to Nigeria two days ago to attend the retirement event of Justice Amina Augie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, met with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at an event in Abuja on Sunday, September 3.

El-Rufai had travelled out of the country after the Senate failed to confirm him as minister due to security reasons.

El-Rufai back to Nigeria, meets Akpabio in Abuja Photo Credit:@IU_Wakilii

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai back to Nigeria

Confirming that El-Rufai is back in the country, the son of the former Kaduna governor, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, @B_ELRUFAI, said his father returned to the country two days ago for the retirement event of Justice Amina Augie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bello, who represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, wrote:

“No. You’re right. He just returned two days for the retirement event of the excellent, brilliant, Honorable and irreplaceable Justice Amina Augie. A shining light of the North. May God bless her.

Buhari’s aide reveals El-Rufai's location after Missing ministerial confirmation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bashir Ahmad, a former digital media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the location of the former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, days after he missed out on the ministerial confirmation at the Nigerian Senate.

Ahmad, in a post shared on Twitter via @BashirAhmaad, on Tuesday, August 15, put up a photo of El-Rufai.

The former digital media aide captioned the photo thus; “Chilling in Beirut.” Beirut is the capital and largest city in Lebanon.

El-Rufai travels out of Nigeria

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, travelled out of Nigeria immediately after withdrawing his interest in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial appointment.

A credible source told Daily Trust that El-Rufai was off to Europe but would be in Egypt first.

Before his travel, the former governor met with Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

SSS’ allegations against El-Rufai led to non-confirmation

The former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who many thought had a smooth sail, was among just three nominees whose ministerial confirmations were withheld.

The two others the Senate suspended their confirmation were a former senator from Taraba, Sani Danladi, and a nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

Source: Legit.ng