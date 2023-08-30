Tragedy struck in the Onikoko area of Ogun state as two churchgoers died after drowning in a river

The victims, Femi Akinola and Tunde Falade went for the inauguration of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church

Akinola and Falade were rushed to the Ifo General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 29, The Punch reported.

Odutola said the victims were rescued from the heavy tides and rushed to the Ifo General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

The PRO added that a member of the church, Adebayo Adeosun, reported at the sad incident to the police around 6.30pm on Sunday, August 27.

“A member of the church, one Adebayo Adeosun, reported at the station around 6.30 pm that some boys numbering about seven who came from Lagos on August 27, 2023, for his church inauguration, left the church premises to swim, and got drowned in the process.”

Odutola added that the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Olayemi Jacob, stated that there were no marks of violence and no foul play suspected.

