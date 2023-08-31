Abiodun Dabiri, LP's candidate for Lagos State Central Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, has failed to overturn the victory of APC candidate Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun

The National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal in Ikeja dismissed Dabiri's petition on August 30, citing its incompetence

The tribunal led by Justice Ashua Ewah upheld Eshinlokun's election as the legitimate senator for the district

Ikeja, Lagos - Abiodun Dabiri, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for the Lagos State Central Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, has lost the bid to upturn the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun.

The National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, dismissed Dabiri's petition on Wednesday, August 30, according to Guardian Nigeria.

The tribunal has upheld the election of APC's Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni as Lagos Central senator. Photo credit: Sen Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the three-man panel, led by Justice Ashua Ewah, dismissed the petition and upheld the election of Eshinlokun as the duly elected senator for the district.

Abiodun Dabiri's petition incompetent - Tribunal

In its judgment, the tribunal held that the petition was incompetent as the issue raised falls within pre-election matters, Leadership also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The tribunal agreed with the position of Eshinlokun's legal team and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the petition be dismissed for lacking in merit.

It, therefore, confirmed the validity of the election that returned Eshinlokun as the senator representing Lagos Central at the National Assembly.

Tribunal sacks Labour Party's Ngozi Okolie

In another development, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has nullified the election of Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as a member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives.

In a judgement on Monday, July 24, the tribunal held that the LP did not duly sponsor Okolie as he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the primary was purportedly held.

Seyi Sowunmi sacked by tribunal

Similarly, Seyi Sowunmi was sacked within 100 days in office on Thursday, August 25, by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos.

The lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos in the House of Representatives was sacked on the ground that he was not a member of the Labour Party when the party nominated him.

Source: Legit.ng