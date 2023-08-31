The pastor of a Cherubim and Seraphim church, Taiwo Odebiyi, has been arrested by the police in Ogun state

Pastor Odebiyi reportedly set 21-year-old Sukura Owodunni on fire during a special prayer at his church premises

The white garment church pastor was said to have poured perfume on the lady's body and lit the candle during the prayer

Ogun state, Sagamu - Pastor Taiwo Odebiyi of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Maberu Parish located in Offin in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, has been arrested by the police for setting 21-year-old Sukura Owodunni on fire during special prayer.

As reported by The Punch, the incident happened on August 17, 2023.

Pastor sets lady on fire during special prayer in Ogun Photo Credit:@OgunPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

How pastor sets lady on fire during deliverance

It was gathered that the pastor asked Sukura to buy Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle and while praying for her, he reportedly poured the perfume on her body and lit the candle.

The victim was said to have gone up in flames, causing serious burns to her chest, shoulder and legs.

According to an eyewitness, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Adigbe, CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, and his men stormed the church premises and arrested the pastor.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said:

“The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected,”

