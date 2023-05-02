The ex-Emir of Kano state, Muhammadu Sanusi, has disclosed that Nigerians should have voted for the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo

While speaking at a virtual book launch, Sanusi said the country lost the opportunity to have the outgoing vice president as its leader

Recall that Osinbajo contested for the APC presidential ticket but lost to his former boss, Bola Tinubu, who later won the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, has posited that Nigeria has lost the opportunity of not having Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president, as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor.

According to The Punch, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made a comment at a virtual book launch which was titled “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader” on Monday, May 1.

Sanusi says Nigerians should have voted for Yemi Osinbajo as president

Recall that Osinbajo was one of the aspirants that contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket during the party's primaries but lost to Bola Tinubu.

Sanusi made the comment in his reaction to the 2023 presidential election, which was keenly contested between Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

The VP was criticised by some political pundits for contesting against his former boss, who later went ahead to win the primary as well as the February 25 presidential election.

According to the former traditional and religious leader of Kano, Osinbajo was one of those in Buhari's administration that has the mindset to deliberate on matters that are developmental.

He then expressed optimism that the outgoing vice president will continue to serve, advise and put his best in the service of the country and will never stop doing that.

His words read in part:

“And I dare say, we all agree that Nigeria is worse off for not having someone like him (Osinbajo) as president"

He said the country would be lucky to have the vice president as its leader or take some roles in leadership as a statesman.

