APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said zoning of positions requires very exhaustive consultation, not just of the leadership of the party but also of aspirants

According to Adamu, no formal pronouncement would emanate from the APC national secretariat on the much-expected zoning arrangement without Tinubu's input

Adamu also promised that the APC would be very fair in its process of choosing the leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the ruling party is not in a hurry to take a position on the zoning of presiding officers of the coming National Assembly.

Legit.ng reports that Adamu, who said this on Wednesday, May 3, while speaking with journalists after a meeting of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), also noted that no formal pronouncement would emanate from the party national secretariat on the much-expected zoning arrangement without the input of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, The Cable reports.

Adamu said the APC was not in a hurry to take a position on zoning of presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

“When we will do the zoning meeting, we won’t just go as a party. We have to carry along the man who has the mandate of this country, that’s the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He travelled after the election and he came back only last week. We have to carry him along and we can’t also stop those who are ambitious, who have zonal interest or individual interest, we can’t deny them,” Adamu said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Vanguard, the APC helmsman explained that the party has to look for a way to “persuasively” reach some level of understanding with aspirants, stressing that “it isn’t a one day affair”.

Lawyer sends ‘important’ message to APC, Nigerians over 10th national assembly leadership

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a human rights lawyer and political analyst, Frank Tietie, suggested that the current House of Representatives deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, is the right man for the speakership position in the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, May 2, Tietie said there is a need to ensure that the best candidates take up leadership positions in the 10th Assembly.

Legit.ng also reported that a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and now senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene senatorial district, Godswill Akpabio, met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss his ambition to become the next Senate president.

Akpabio, who disclosed this after meeting with the president at his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Sunday, April 30, also promised to work closely with the incoming administration in the interest of the youths.

Race hots up for 10th senate president, House of Reps speaker

In another report, the race for the next senate president has begun in earnest even before the inauguration of members of the 10th National Assembly slated for June.

It is speculated that the choice of the next senate president would largely depend on the zoning of the office by the ruling APC.

Meanwhile, APC chieftains in the South-South and South-East had called for zoning of the senate presidency to their regions in the spirit of fairness and to give other geo-political regions a sense of belonging in view of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket adopted by the party.

Source: Legit.ng