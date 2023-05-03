Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has promised to unite the country and take development to all regions once his administration is inaugurated

Tinubu, while addressing the people of Rivers state, promised that his administration would not marginalise any part of the country in terms of development

The president-elect was on a 2-day visit to Rivers state, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the giant development in the state, added that he would be more needed for a higher role

Port Harcourt, Rivers - As the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, prepared for his May 29 inauguration, he reiterated his commitment to unity and equity of Nigeria, adding that he would not marginalise any part of the country and that development would reach every part of the country.

According to The Tribune, Tinubu made the vow on Wednesday, May 3, while on a 2-day visit to Rivers state to commission projects started and completed by Governor Nyesom Wike's administration.

Tinubu reveals how he planned to unite Nigeria on getting to office on May 29

In a statement released from the office of the president-elect and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tinubu made a comment at the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover Bridge in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

In his word:

“I will not marginalise any region but will leave legacy projects across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

The former governor of Lagos state then commended Wike for the development stride in the state, particularly the 12 flyovers constructed in the state capital, adding that posterity would be kind to him.

He noted that Wike's accomplishment in Rivers state made him a needed asset in the higher capacity while thanking the governor and his people for their support during the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu disclosed that his coming to the state was in line with the promise he made to the governor and the people of the state during his presidential campaign.

