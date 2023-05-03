The move to install a first-term lawmaker as Senate President is being threatened by a strong action of a group known as Defenders of Constitutional Democracy

Aliyu Abdullahi, national convener of the group disclosed that his organisation has instituted a suit at a court in Abuja to prevent the plot

The group further urged Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, and Ovie Omo-Agege, his deputy, to block the move

A group better known as the Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD) has said that there is a move to install a first-term lawmaker as Senate President.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 3rd, Aliyu Abdullahi, national convener of the group, said his organisation has filed a suit at the federal high court in Abuja, to prevent the plot from happening, The Cable reported.

Group urged Lawan and his deputy to block the move to elect a first-term lawmaker as senate president. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Group moves to stop first-term lawmaker from becoming senate president

“We are waiting for a date for the commencement of proceedings,” he said.

By the senate's standing rules and precedents, ranking lawmakers are elected as presiding officers.

The intention of the ranking provision in the constitution is to allow new lawmakers to tap from the knowledge of experienced lawmakers and engender proper legislative processes, which new lawmakers may not be exposed to.

Abdullahi said Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, and Ovie Omo-Agege, his deputy, should block such a move by preventing a “secret” amendment to the standing orders of the upper legislative chamber.

“We want to state categorically that this move cannot stand because it is a clear violation of section 311 of the 1999 (as amended, fifth alteration, No. 8),” he said.

