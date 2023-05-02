Senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio, recently met with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on his senate presidency ambition

The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and now senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio, earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss his ambition to become the next Senate President.

Akpabio, who disclosed this after meeting with the president at his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Sunday, April 30, also promised to work closely with the incoming administration in the interest of the youth, The Punch reported.

Also, an aide to the president, Buhari Sallau took to his Facebook page to share photos of Buhari and the senator-elect's meeting on Monday, May 1st, 2023.

Akpabio, however, assured that he was coming to the position with a “lot of reforms.”

The former Akwa Ibom state governor said his Senate presidency would tackle issues through legislation to empower Nigerians, particularly the youth.

10th NASS: APC opens up on zoning of senate presidency, speakership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the report that they have made a final decision on the zoning of the leadership of the 10th national assembly.

The ruling party made the dismissal public in its reaction to reports of an acclaimed zoning arrangement going around social media.

Felix Morka, the party's spokesperson, revealed the party's position in a statement on Thursday, April 27.

Tinubu settles for Akpabio, Barau as Senate President, Deputy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has settled for Akwa Ibom's senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio, to emerge as the president of the 10th Senate.

Sources revealed that the president-elect asked Senator Jibrin Barau to drop his ambition and take the position of the deputy senate president to enable his administration to start on a good foot.

Barau then agreed to allow a Christian senate president to emerge in the interest of peace, fairness and equity in the country.

