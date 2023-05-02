Ahmed Wase has been described as one who is competent enough to become Nigeria's 10th speaker at the National Assembly

This description of the current deputy speaker was given by a human rights and development lawyer Frank Tietie

According to Tietie, for equity, balance and fairness the speakership position for the 10th National Assembly should go to the North Central

A human rights lawyer and political analyst, Frank Tietie, has suggested that the current deputy speaker of the House of Representatives is the right man for the speakership position in the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, May 2, Tietie who has remained vocal on issues of politics and good governance across Nigeria said there is a need to ensure that the best candidates take up leadership positions in the 10th Assembly.

Frank Tietie has said that deputy speaker Ahmed Wase is competent for the 10th speakership position. Photo: House of Representatives

Source: UGC

Seven members-elect who won in their different federal constituencies during the February 18, election are contesting for the position of 10th Speaker.

The members-elect are Wase, Aliyu Betara, Yusuf Gagdi, Tunji Olawu, Taju Abass Princess Onuoha and Benjamin Kalu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, throwing his weight behind Wase, the human rights lawyer said the deputy speaker has a history of competence and credibility.

"Well if you mention those words, it is easy for the APC to locate a particular member who shown a lot of credibility and has a history of the qualities you have mentioned.

"Ahmed Wase stands tall. Before you locate and situate a particular individual, Ahmed Wase is the deputy speaker at the moment - he is the most experienced. This will be his fifth term in the National Assembly since the Fourth Republic and he has chaired several committees until this moment that he is the deputy speaker.

"And he has enjoyed the reputation of having being a loyal party man; supportive of the president-elect. He is also in a position where he can claim that he has supported Honourable Gbajabiamila to stabilize the House of Representatives."

While noting all the attributes listed for a good Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Tietie said it is important to put the geopolitics of the country into consideration.

His words:

"It is based on balancing, it is based on equity and the principle of federal character."

He added that the ruling party is currently in the right position to determine the next speaker having produced the president-elect.

Why Wase, a lawmaker from Nigeria's North Central is fit for speakership position

Highlighting the best approach to electing Nigeria's next speaker, Tietie said some geopolitical regions cannot at the moment produce the speaker of the House of Representatives.

He noted:

"For example, the Southwest has produced the president-elect, Northeast, the vice president and looking at the contestants the south south is obviously not interested in the position while the southeast not an APC predominant region."

Tietie said the contest appears to have been left for the Northwest and the North Central.

He added that the race for the APC is a North Central affair for geopolitical balancing as the Northwest has produced Speaker a number of times in the past.

Tietie, who further spoke to Legit.ng on the matter said for equity, balance and fairness, the North Central should produce the speaker while the Southeast produces the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

The lawyer also pitched, Princess Onuoha, the lawmaker representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Imo state for deputy.

Speakership: Trouble for candidates as Tinubu support groups across 19 northern states endorse top lawmaker

Lawmakers of the 10th House of Representatives have been urged to ensure they vote for Aliyu Betara as speaker.

The call was made to the elected members of the House of Representatives by a coalition of Bola Tinubu support groups.

The groups said Betara, while serving as the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, exhibited the qualities needed to be speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Speakership: 500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi as 10th National Assembly speaker

Yusuf Gagdi has been backed by a coalition of 500 Pro-Democracy Civil Society Organisations for the speaker position.

The group said it supports the lawmaker because he is the best of all the candidates vying for the position.

Going further, the CSOs praised the lawmaker for what it described as a passion for serving the people, commitment to the Nigerian Project, and loyalty to the party, among others.

Source: Legit.ng