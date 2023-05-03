Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been asked to thread with caution regarding his accusations against the ruling All Progressives Congress

APC publicity secretary, Felix Morka made this disclosure as he noted that in recent times, Obi has been careless with his attack against the personality of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Morka who described Obi's accusations as ridiculous noted that the LP flagbearer is "crossing the line" with his outbursts

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has sent a note of caution to the flagbearer of the Labour Party for the February 25 election, .

The APC said Obi is crossing the line with his accusations in recent times, Vanguard reported.

APC tackles Obi

The national publicity secretary of the ruling APC, Felix Morka made this statement while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Recall that Obi had consistently accused the APC and its supporters of attacking his personality over the petition he filed against the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the election Tribunal.

But, Morka described the accusations of the Labour Party presidential candidate as ridiculous.

He said,

“Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.

“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.”

