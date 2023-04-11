The former minister of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has no plan to forgo his Senate presidential ambition

A former commission in Edo state has debunked the claim that Godswill Akpabio will not be contesting for the Senate presidency

Kassima Afegbua said Akpabio is still in the race for the Senate president position alongside other lawmakers

Reports that Senator Godwill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress has stepped down from the race to clinch the seat of the Senate president in the 10th National Assembly have been debunked.

A former commissioner for information in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua confirmed that Akpabio is still in the race for the Senate presidency.

The Punch reports that the former commission also noted that Akpabio, the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial district has no plan to drop out from the race.

He said the rumour that Akpabio is considering an exit from the race to settle for a “juicy ministerial appointment" has no truth in it.

Afegbua's words:

“There is no truth in the rumours that Senator Godswill Akpabio is considering abandoning his quest to emerge as the next Senate President of the country. The public should disregard any such report as it is merely an act of mischief by those who are developing cold feet, having seen the handwriting on the wall that they are going to lose the race to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To put it in clear and unambiguous terms, Godswill Obot Akpabio, remains the man to beat and has not, and will not by any stroke of imagination step down from this aspiration. He remains the best man for the job, both for the south-south geopolitical zone and Nigeria at large.”

He also described Akpabio as a proven administrator with origins and faith through which his emergence provides the APC and Tinubu-Presidency with the best opportunity to achieve a balanced and inclusive government.

