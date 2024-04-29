After Wizkid slammed Ladipoe and tagged him as an artist signed to a record label owner by an influencer, Nigerians dug up the tweet that angered popsy

Ladipoe had shared a post with Layi Wasabi's picture, noting that rappers like him who survived Wizkid's attack on rap music are watching him do the same to Afrobeats

This was what stirred Wizkid's comment about Don Jazzy being an influencer running a record label

The recent social media onslaught from Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, on some of his colleagues, Davido, Ladipoe and even his senior Don Jazzy, has left many in amazement.

Big Wiz's fans dug up a comment shared by Don Jazzy's signee, Ladipoe, about him throwing the Nigerian rap industry under the bus.

Netizens dig up Ladipoe's tweet that stirred Wizkid's reaction which made him call Don Jazzy a social media influencer. Photo credit: @ladipoe/@wizkidayo/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

In the post, Ladipoe noted that the same Nigerian rappers with his comment, "Hip-Hop" is dead, is the same thing he is doing to Afrobeats artists.

This comment was used to prompt , where he referred to Don Jazzy as an influencer and said he wouldn't waste his time talking to artists like Ladipoe, who are signed to Don J's label.

Netizens react to Ladipoe's post about Wizkid

The comment by Ladipoe stirred different reactions online with many slamming the rapper for causing the discord between Wizkid and his boss, Don Jazzy.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ladipoe's post:

@shxkxbabu:

"Popsy no get level again."

@itz__rito:

"Na Wizkid Ladipoe use “Afrobeat artists” for we know who your talking to."

@Mich__Alex:

"If rappers dey talk u no even suppose come out. You're one of the reasons they said Rap is dead. Despite the fact that you're in Mavins you Still no blow. Dey there dey talk rubbish."

@nonsoagain:

"Your life don spoil, I've unfollowed and blocked you on Spotify mumu."

@iamecomex:

"I plasterrr like mad ! Wizkid FC go soon Come cry here!"

@Boy_TwiTwi:

"You wey boy spice big pass, eje your life done spoil."

@Bidal4Life:

"Like this tweet If you've never listened to this guy song before."

@GucciStarboi:

"Na influencer sign ladipo ke the Wizkid I know is back!!!"

@Lekan_LeBron

"Child wey dem no teach for house, we go send am back to him papa. Na wetin Wiz do Ladipo and Jazzy be that."

@lil_maamiii:

"Don Jazzy trying to console Ladipoe after Wizkid cooked the both of them."

"2022 was great for rap" - MI says

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, spoke on rap music after Wizkid described the genre as being dead.

In a video making the rounds, MI Abaga was seen defending the genre as he noted that it has always been criticised.

According to him, people get upset whenever he speaks authoritatively about Hip-Hop.

