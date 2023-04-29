The Middle Belt Forum has expressed serious concern over President Muhammadu Buhari's relocation to the Niger Republic after the end of his tenure

Ahead of the May 29 handover ceremony, the MBF resented Buhari's statement on leaving for Niger if he gets uncomfortable in Daura

The Forum maintained that such a statement and plan by the president showed that Buhari was never interested in the affairs of Nigeria and was never committed to the nation either

’s recent remark on relocating to the Niger Republic after the Monday, May 29 handing-over has continued to generate heated reactions in the polity.

Reacting, the Middle Belt Forum, (MBF), has described Buhari's remark as an indication that the president was not committed to Nigeria, Vanguard reported.

May 29: “He’s Not Committed to Nigeria”, MBF Slams Buhari’s Remark on Relocating to Niger Republic. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

MBF blasts Buhari over comment on relocating to Niger Republic

The MBF assertion was coming on the heels of the comment of Buhari that he “can’t wait to go home to Daura” and “if they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic.”

On its part, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, described as unfortunate President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent statement where he said he would retire to Daura after leaving office on May 29 but could cross over to Niger Republic if disturbed.

The MBF maintained the comment simply showed that the President had never been committed to Nigeria in the first place.

The National President of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu said,

“A Nigerian president, who has served this country, should be here to die with Nigeria and Nigerians if he believed in Nigeria when he was president.

“So for him to make that statement it may just mean that he didn’t believe in Nigeria in the first place. And it is unfortunate for him to have made that statement.”

