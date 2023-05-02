Senator Dino Melaye has been put on the spot in the race to become the next governor of Kogi State

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has urged the former lawmaker to come to see them

They stated that seeing them would further boost the chances of Senator Melaye actualising his dreams

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Kogi state governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, has been called upon by the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the association urged him to see them or risk losing his election come Saturday, November 11.

The Witches and Wizard Association has urged Senator Dino Melaye to pay homage or risk losing the 2023 Kogi Guber polls. Photo: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 29 by Dr Okhue Oboi, the association's spokesperson, said:

“We have met with the Igala, Ebira and Yoruba population in the state. We met Igala people in Idah, Ebira people in Obehira and Yoruba people in Kabba and listened to them.

“We advise Dino Melaye to see us if he is desirous of realising his governorship dream. If he listens to our advice, he will laugh because the trees and waters of the confluence state will vote for him regardless of whether Governor Wike supports him or not.", Vanguard reported.

The association noted that if Senator Melaye fail to see them, he will be on his way to meeting his Waterloo at the governorship election.

As contained in the statement, Oboi said:

“It will be in Melaye’s interest to see us too so he can smile. If he fails to see the witches and wizards, he will regret it because he will not win the election.”

