The APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket has made it down on Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to re-unite the country on getting to the office

In uniting the country, the president-elect has been challenged to intelligent people into his cabinet and kick the ground running

Okalawon Gaffar, a political commentator who spoke on the development, said the president-elect need to get right people into his cabinet and unite the country

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is getting set to be sworn in as Nigeria's next president on May 29.

Due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the emergence of Tinubu has generated controversies, particularly from the Nigerian Christians and this made it down on him to unite the country as spoon as he gets to the office as President.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election on March 1 by Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Since his declaration, some opposition parties and their candidates, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, have refused to rejected their outcome of the election and are challenging his victory in court.

However, the presidency has said that the outcry of the opposition would stop the inauguration of the president-elect on May 21 except a court of law gives an otherwise verdict.

1 thing Tinubu needs to do to re-unite the country

But reacting to the issues on ground, Okalawon Gaffar, a political commentator, posited that Tinubu should come up with intellectual people that are not affiliated with any political parties.

Gaffar said:

"Tinubu needs to set ground running by including, gathering fine brains to be at the helms of the affairs. Now, the country is at a sensitive point. Therefore, it is germane he comes up with people that are capable without political affiliations but intellectual capacities."

He then urged the president-elect to prioritized electricity and unemployment to tackle crime.

The analyst said:

"He should address the issue of electricity. If that is sorted, Nigeria will be a better place. More so, he should work on unemployment rate in the country. If people are employed, the crime rate will be reduced. Above all, the number of children out of schools should be taken proper care of."

Source: Legit.ng