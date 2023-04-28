Senate President Ahmad Lawan says opposition parties must realise that governance is for everybody

He urged aggrieved opposition presidential candidates to team up and align with Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lawan said there is a need to prioritise Nigeria's development before personal ambition

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to align with the president-elect Bola Tinubu for the greater good of the country.

The Senate President made this appeal in Abuja on Friday, April 28, during his meeting with delegates of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) led by its Secretary General, Georges Robelo Pinto Chikoti.

INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu presented Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu with his certificate of return. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

While receiving the delegates, Lawan noted that there is a need for the opposition parties to align with the incoming government slated to be inaugurated on Monday, May 29.

As reported by Daily Trust, Lawan said:

“Elections are over and what is left is governance and governance is for everybody.

"What is necessary, what is very critical and important today is how we are able to come together as a people regardless of our political platforms to ensure that our country is taking to the next level of development.”

Lawan lauds OACPS

Meanwhile, Lawan lauded the OACPS secretary-general for his remarkable accomplishment and hard work in making the institution relevant and effective in discharging its responsibilities.

According to Punch, Lawan said:

“The partnership that we try to form with the European Union is essentially to help us to be self-reliant and self-dependent, rather than taking some kind of little assistance from them.

"Partnership in trade and other areas that are vital and that are decent for Africa and Pacific Countries."

The OACPS boss, Georges Robelo Chikoti, hailed Lawan for his accomplishments and progress in the National Assembly and the conduct of the 2023 election.

He said:

“As we visit you on this courtesy call, it is also an occasion for me and my delegation to thank Your Excellency for the important progress your country, Nigeria, has made in terms of peaceful elections.”

