Again, the splitting of Kano Emirates, widely believed was done to reduce the influence of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll, 14th Emir of Kano has divided the state

To correct this development in Kano state, NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso earlier said the dethronement of Alhaji Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, is to be reviewed by the incoming government of Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf

Replying to Kwankwaso, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje maintained that the new emirates created by his administration would remain

A report by Daily Trust has it that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has insisted that the four new emirates created by his administration under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), remain intact.

Ganduje made this assertion while celebrating with civil servants in the state on the occasion of this year's Workers Day held on Monday, May 1st.

Ganduje sends strong reply to Kwankwaso over Kano's new Emirates creation

Speaking during the Workers’ Day celebrations held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Ganduje said God will not bring anybody that will destroy them.

Meanwhile, the governor had split the Kano emirates into five and subsequently dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

Ganduje made this statement while reacting to Kwankwaso's earlier statement, who said the incoming government of Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano governor-elect, would review the dethronement and balkanisation of the emirate.

