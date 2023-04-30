The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima has revealed what president-elect, Bola Tinubu will do after taking over power from President Muhammadu Buhari

Shettima said the incoming administration that will be spearheaded by Tinubu will not abuse the rule of law

At an event in Abuja Shettima revealed Tinubu is a respecter of law and if given power, he will not misuse it, considering his achievements in governance as a former governor of Lagos

The incoming administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not trample on the rule of law, vice president-elect Senator Kashim Shettima disclosed.

Shettima, who spoke at an event in Abuja, on Saturday, April 29, assured that the incoming administration of Tinubu will be a gender-friendly administration, The Nigerian Guardian newspaper reported.

Shettima says Tinubu's administration will observe and respect the ‘rule of law’. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Tinubu won’t trample on rule of law", Shettima

He was speaking against the backdrop of a poser from the audience by one Muhammed Abubakar Husseini on why President Muhammadu Buhari failed to act during the face-off between Hajia Bala Usman and the former minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

Husseini was of the opinion that the rule of law was obviously trampled upon when the minister suspended Usman and yet Buhari carried on as if all was well.

Shettima pointed out that Tinubu was the first person to appoint a lady as a deputy governor in Nigeria, and the first person to appoint a lady as chief judge of a state.

“In the North, I was the first person to appoint five women to the state Executive Council and then Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai followed suit", Shettima stated.

