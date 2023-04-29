NNPP presidential flagbearer, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said the incoming government in Kano will revisit the dethronement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi

The February 25, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has revealed the task of the incoming administration of Kano state.

Kwakwaso has assured that the incoming government in Kano state will revisit the dethronement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano.

Kwankwaso says Kano Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf will revisit Sanusi’s removal as Emir of Kano. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Recall that Sanusi, who became emir in the final term of Kwankwaso as governor, was dethroned by outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was deputy governor at the time the monarch was installed.

Meanwhile, Sanusi was removed on March 9, 2020, and also banished from Kano and sent to Loko, a remote community in Nasarawa State, under the leadership of Ganduje, while the expenses of the emirate under him were probed.

Ganduje had also split the emirate into five and appointed emirs who were at par.

Why Abba Gida-Gida will revisit Sanusi’s dethronement, Kwankwaso opens up

But speaking in a viral video, Kwankwao said the dethronement and balkanisation of the emirate would be reviewed by the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor-elect, better known as Abba Gida-Gida, Daily Trust report confirmed on Saturday, April 29.

