Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) taught the Kano state governor a political lesson, Abdulmumin Jibrin has said

The lawmaker-elect said the members of the APC who joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party ensured that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje did not breathe within the ruling party

Abdulmumin Jibrin said at the end of the day Ganduje caused the APC 18 House of Representatives members

A House of Representatives member-elect, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said that politicians within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have taught their colleagues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) a lesson.

Jibrin while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, which was monitored by Legit.ng said some aggrieved members of the APC who joined the NNPP taught those in the ruling party and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state lessons during the 2023 general election.

Abdulmumin Jibrin said NNPP members have taught Governor Ganduje and APC a political lesson. Photo: Abdulmumin Jibrin

Source: Twitter

The NNPP defeated the ruling APC during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Jibrin said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The governor (Ganduje) did not want a lot of us in the APC. So, he practically ensured that he pushed us out of the party. We went back and got ourselves together and taught him the political lesson of his life.

“We made sure he could not breathe in the APC and at the end of the day he caused the APC 18 House of Representatives members, including about seven super members that the country has invested a lot in to train them.

“He caused the APC 34 State Assembly members. I can tell you that some of those lawmakers are quality lawmakers. They lost because it was a vote against Ganduje.”

Fear grips Kwankwaso as NNPP national chairman Alkali resigns, gives reason

A few weeks after the just concluded 2023 presidential election, the national chairman of the NNPP resigned from his position.

Ahmed Rufai Alkali step down as chairman of the party and revealed the next step he will take going forward.

In a letter to his party, Alkali maintained that the NNPP needs reorganisation to consolidate its success in the general election.

INEC appoints 9 SANs to defend Tinubu’s election victory results

In another development, nine Senior Advocates of Nigeria have been appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The country's senior lawyers were appointed by the commission, to defend the results of the February 25 presidential election which produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner and president-elect of Nigeria.

The team, according to The PUNCH, is to be led by former Nigerian Bar Association President, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN).

Source: Legit.ng