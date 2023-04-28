President Muhammadu Buhari has said the opposition lost to Bola Tinubu and the APC because of their overconfidence during the general election

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has given a reason why the opposition parties lost the 2023 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari, in a veiled message, described Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, who are major oppositions, as victims of over-confidence, Daily Trust reported.

The president said during the electioneering, the APC was working hard to retain power, and the opposition parties were shrouding themselves in overconfidence.

In the February 25 presidential election, Atiku and Obi came second and third, while Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1.

The outgoing president made the comment while playing host to the Progressive Governors Forum led by their chairman, Atiku Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi state, at his residence in the State House.

He said Atiku, Obi and other oppositions were busy telling their foreign allies that they would defeat the APC while the ruling party was working hard and playing cautions.

According to him:

"Our Party blended confidence with caution. We worked hard and won. Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else."

Buhari further added that the opposition was finding it difficult to convince their foreign allies why they could not defeat the ruling party in the 2023 election.

