A Coalition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Groups in Northern Nigeria has endorsed the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara for the position of Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Convener of the groups, Comrade Abdullahi Bilal, said Betara flaunts a rich resume, best known for his competence, excellence, and knack for the country’s unity, Daily Independent reported.

Tinubu support group endorse Betara as next speaker for the 10th National Assembly. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon. Aliyu Muktar Betara

Tinubu groups in 19 northern states endorse Betara, gives reason

Describing Betara as a high-ranking legislator with a grasp of issues in the national debate, Bilal added that as a consummate administrator, he believes in a strong and united Nigeria.

The groups also recommended that the Deputy Senate President of the National Assembly and Secretary to the Government of the Federation be zoned to the North East (NE) and North Central (NC) regions respectively, ThisDay report further confirmed.

2023: Youth Group insists on zoning of senate presidency seat to southeast, sends urgent message to Tinubu

Group, Youths For Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDON) has urged that the senate presidency should be zoned to the Southeast part of the country if the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is eventually sworn in as president on Monday, May 29.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Okeke Chinemelu-Godwin, made the call in a statement titled: "Don't Marginalize Southeast Like Buhari," issued on Monday, April 24, in Awka, Anambra state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted Comrade Okeke as arguing that ceding senate presidency to the southeast would promote unity and all-inclusiveness.

Adamu, NASS leadership meet Tinubu over zoning

As the 9th National Assembly nears its end, there have been consultation and lobbying over the zoning of principal positions of the 10th Assembly.

In regard to this, the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has asked Nigerians to be patient with the APC over the party's zoning of the 10th NASS leadership.

Meanwhile, Adamu and some key members of the ninth national assembly met with Bola Tinubu and his vice on Wednesday, April 26, at the Defence House in Abuja.

