The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, April 29, gave the APC governorship candidate in Kogi state, Usman Ododo, his blessings ahead of the November elections in the state

According to reports, the governorship candidate was led to Tinubu by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello

While congratulating the candidate, Tinubu lifted his hand as a show of acceptance and affirmation of his candidacy

Barely 48 hours after he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Yahaya Bello, Honourable Ododo Usman, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Kogi 2023, has received a major endorsement from the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, who received Ododo at his residence in Abuja on Saturday, April 29, urged party members in the state to work towards the party’s victory at the polls, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu meets Governor Yahaya Bello and Kogi State APC Governorship Candidate, Usman Ododo at his Abuja residence. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Tinubu endorse Yahaya Bello's candidate

He stated that Kogi has been an APC stronghold with consistent electoral victories since 2015 and expressed no doubt that Ododo would emerge victorious in November, Vanguard report added.

The president-elect also commended the party leadership and supporters for their overwhelming victory in the last election.

Court gives verdict on EFCC suit against Governor Yahaya Bello

A federal high court in Lagos has struck out the interim order of forfeiture the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) obtained to seize 14 properties that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state allegedly owned.

The Tribune reported that Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck the suit, citing Section 308 of the 1999 constitution that stops the anti-graft agency or any other related agency from filing any criminal or civil case against a sitting governor or the President.

On February 22, the court granted the temporary forfeiture order after the anti-graft commission instituted an ex parte motion to seize 14 properties in Lagos and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

