The governor of Zamfara state has made a strong vow over his loss at the just concluded governorship election

Bello Matawalle of the APC has vowed to reclaim his stolen mandate at the election petitions tribunal

Meanwhile, Matawalle lost his state to the opposition PDP in the March 18 election after Dauda Lawal defeated him and emerged winner of the poll

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has reacted to his loss at the Saturday, March 18 governorship election outing in the state.

Matawalle has vowed that he would reclaim his “stolen mandate” at the election petition tribunal, Daily Trust reported.

Bello Matawalle vows to reclaim the mandate

Recall that Matawalle, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal, in the March 18 election, according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi, the special adviser to Matawalle, on Wednesday, April 26 disclosed to newsmen in Kaduna that the governor didn’t congratulate Lawal as reported in some quarters and would reclaim his mandate in court, Leadership report added.

Shinkafi alleged that the election and declaration were more of a “broad daylight robbery that is being challenged at the tribunal with verified facts.”

