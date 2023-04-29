The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Usman Ododo, has received the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT Abuja - Ahead of the crucial off-cycle gubernatorial election in Kogi state, President Muhammadu Buhari has anointed the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Usman Ododo.

As reported by The Nation, Ododo was presented to President Buhari by the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello at the State House in Aso Rock, Abuja, on Friday, April 28.

Ododo's endorsement was confirmed when Gov Yahaya Bello presented him to the President at the State House in Abuja on Friday, April 28.

Shortly after the presentation, Ododo told the State House correspondents that he is willing and prepared to continue the legacy of Governor Bello in Kogi State if he emerges a winner at the polls.

Ododo stated that his experience in both the private and public sectors of the economy positions him perfectly to stir the ship of leadership in Kogi State.

He, however, stated that he is confident and optimistic that he will emerge victorious at the governorship election slated for Saturday, November 11.

Gov Yahaya Bello assures Kogi residents continuity with Ododo

On the other hand, Governor Bello has urged the people of Kogi to fret and that the leadership of Ododo will take the state to greater heights as there will be continuity in the infrastructure of the state.

He further noted that the Kogi state APC chapter remains united and ready to clinch victory at the governorship polls.

It was gathered that during a chit-chat with President Buhari, Ododo was advised to focus on an issue-based campaign and ensure that the party retains its dominance in the state, Vanguard reported.

Ododo emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Kogi after the conclusion of a direct primary election on Friday, April 14 and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on Saturday, April 15.

Dino Melaye Accuses Yahaya Bello of Poor Governance, tells Kogi People Not to Vote for APC

In another development, the PDP governorship candidate for Kogi state and former Senator, Dino Melaye has again attacked Governor Yahaya Bello.

This time around, Melaye alleged that the APC governor has turned Kogi state into a glorified local government area.

While lamenting the deteriorating condition of the state, the PDP chieftain maintains he is in the race t liberate the people of Kogi state from Bello's maladministration.

