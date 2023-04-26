Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has defeated the EFCC at the federal high court in Lagos on the suit to seize some properties in Lagos, and UAE traced to him

The EFCC had earlier obtained an injunct from the court for the governor to forfeit the properties temporarily, but Bello argued that they were bought before he became the governor

However, the court dismissed the suit on the ground that a sitting governor or president cannot be charged to court for criminal or civil matters

Ikeja, Lagos - A federal high court in Lagos has struck out the interim order of forfeiture that the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has obtained in order to seize 14 properties that were allegedly owned by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

The Tribune reported that Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck the suit, citing Section 308 of the 1999 constitution that stops the anti-graft agency or any other related agency from filing any criminal or civil case against a sitting governor or the President.

Earlier on February 22, the court had granted the temporary forfeiture order after an exparte motion was instituted by the anti-graft commission in its move to seize 14 properties in Lagos and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The EFCC was then directed by the court to make publication in 2 national dailies for any parties interested in showing to the court why the properties should not be permanently forfeited.

Following the publication of the preservative order, the governor then filed a notice of intention to oppose the order and prayed to the court to vacate the interim forfeiture order.

Bello argued that the listed properties were not proceeds of unlawful acts, adding that the properties were his long before he became a governor, and there is no how they would have been acquired from Kogi funds.

