NDLEA has requested a federal high court in Abuja to dismiss a suit filed by the PDP and Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the party, against president-elect Bola Tinubu

The NDLEA’s director of prosecution, Joseph Sunday, argued that the application by the PDP and Melaye was incompetent, noting it lacked merit and should not be entertained by the court

The agency further stated that the suit was targeted at removing Tinubu as a bonafide candidate in the February 25 presidential election

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has asked a federal high court in Abuja to dismiss a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The PDP and Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the party, had filed an order of mandamus to compel the NDLEA to arrest and prosecute Tinubu over an alleged forfeiture of funds relating to narcotics trafficking in the US.

PDP, Dino Melaye: NDLEA Opens Up on Tinubu's Alleged Drug Case in US, Tells Court Real Truth.

Source: Facebook

In a preliminary objection filed on Wednesday, April 26, Joseph Sunday, director of prosecution of the NDLEA, said the application by the PDP and Melaye is “incompetent” and that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain it.

NDLEA faults PDP, Dino Mleaye's suit against Tinubu

The anti-narcotics agency said the suit by the opposition party should be struck out because it is “political in nature”, adding that it is not in the interest of Nigerians, The Cable report added.

“The doctrine of judicial self-restraint precludes this honourable court from delving into matters with political colouration or matters aimed at getting direct or indirect political goals,” the suit reads.

‘Legally unsustainable’ application

In an affidavit supporting the preliminary objection, Chia Depunn, a litigation officer attached to the NDLEA directorate of prosecution, said the agency has a “healthy relationship” with the US government, and that Tinubu’s name has “never featured in the exchanges” in a drug case between the two countries.

