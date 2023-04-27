Atiku Abubakar is not giving up his quest to reclaim his mandate from Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the election petition tribunal

In a new petition filed before the tribunal in Abuja, Atiku accused Tinubu of possessing dual citizenship

He stated that Tinubu held the nationality passport of Nigerian and Guinea at the same time, which is a flagrant violation of the electoral rules

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been accused of possessing dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea.

His archrival Atiku Abubakar made this development known in a new suit filed before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for the 2023 polls.

Atiku in his petition against Tinubu said the president-elect did not meet the electoral guideline that authenticates him to contest for the presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu

As reported by PM News, the petition also questions Tinubu's failure to obey the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral guideline that mandates him to submit his original constitutional qualifications in his Form EC9 to the commission as demanded by law.

Atiku's lead counsel Chris Uche (SAN), said Tinubu was ineligible to contest for the presidency if the constitution was duly adhered to.

Atiku accuse Tinubu of drug-related crimes

In another part of the petition, Atiku stated that Tinubu had no moral justification to contest for the presidency due to his alleged involvement in drug-related crimes in the United States.

The petition further noted that these crimes led to Tinubu forfeiting $460,000 as a compromise agreement, Business Day reported.

Reacting to this development, Tinubu's counter-petition reads:

“The comparison of the second respondent (Tinubu) with the first petitioner ( Atiku) who had attained the eminent position of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for eight years is totally unfounded.”

Atiku, on the other hand, argued that Tinubu's victory at the presidential poll was not meritorious as he had failed to meet the requirements that qualifies him to be announced as the winner of the election.

The former Vice President described Tinubu's victory as an obstruction of the electorate's rights to choose their preferred leader.

He said Tinubu did not meet the 25 per cent of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as constitutionally required.

