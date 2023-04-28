FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari and his family be slammed a visa ban by foreign nations following his alleged role in rigging the 2023 presidential election.

As reported by Channels TV online, the appeal by PDP is in response to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson, who quoted President Buhari stating that PDP and Labour Party failed at polls due to non-tactical abilities.

President Mahammadu Buhari will hand over the helm of affairs to a new government on Monday, May 29. Photo: Horacio Villalobos Corbi

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, a counter-statement issued on Friday, April 28, by PDP’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, labelled the President’s statement as “unfortunate, reckless, unpresidential conduct and subjudice.”

Olagunagba said:

“Having clearly undermined democracy in Nigeria, the PDP calls on the International Community to accordingly impose sanctions including visa ban and travel restrictions on President Buhari and his family immediately after he vacates office on May 29, 2023.”

On the flip side, the PDP referenced President Buahri's appeal made on February 17, 2022, during one of his trips to Brussels, the capital of Belgium, where he urged the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on anyone who by unconstitutional means disrupted the electoral processes during the elections.

As reported by Daily Trust, Olagunagba said:

“This demand for sanction is in line with President Buhari’s request on February 17, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium, wherein he called on the European Union (EU) to impose ‘weighty sanctions’ on those engaged in ‘unconstitutional change of governments’ as well as those influencing the ‘process and outcomes of elections’.”

