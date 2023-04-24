Mixed reactions have continued to trail President Muhammadu Buhari's apology to Nigerians as he prepares to exit office on May 29, 2023

Ahead of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu's handover ceremony, Buhari on Friday, asked Nigerians who he might have hurt in his nearly eight-year misrule, to forgive him, but this didn't go down well with Nigerians

Reacting to the development, the Middle Belt Forum has maintained that Nigerians will only forgive Buhari if he corrects "the mistakes done by INEC and handover to the right people not crooks"

The Middle Belt Forum, (MBF), while reacting to the development, has revealed the ‘only thing’ that can make Nigerians forgive President Buhari.

The Middle Belt Forum urged Buhari not to handover to crooks but to the right people. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

What can make Nigerians forgive Buhari, Middle Belt Forum reveals

The Forum noted that the only way Nigerians could forgive him is if he corrected the wrongs done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The SUN newspaper reported on Monday, April 24th.

Speaking on the matter, the national president of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said,

“If he wants us to forgive him, let him right the wrongs done by INEC so that we can have the right people in office and have the kind of Nigeria that we are looking for. He should not hand over to crooks but let him ensure that the right person comes into office.”

