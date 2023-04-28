Nigerians travelling to other foreign countries, seeking greener pastures have received a fresh backing

This is as the federal government urged Nigerian youths to relocate abroad for better opportunities

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina who spoke on this matter, maintained that the 'japa syndrome was not a new phenomenon'

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said that there is really nothing wrong with young Nigerians relocating abroad.

Adesina said the trend, called ‘japa’, was not a new phenomenon while noting that travelling abroad for greener pastures and better opportunities is not a crime, Daily Trust reported.

"There is nothing wrong with young Nigerians relocating abroad", Femi Adesina says

He stated:

“The japa syndrome has always been there. There’s nothing wrong with people going abroad.

“If you think you have better opportunities abroad, by all means, go. It’s not a crime.

“It’s ideal for people to stay back and invest in Nigeria, but we know as the ideal is not always the reality at all times. And you must face it.”

Adesina defends Buhari

Asked why President Muhammadu Buhari failed to fulfill some of his campaign promises, he said the president was not aware of most of them as they were not from him, The Cable news report added.

