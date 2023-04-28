The APC has debunked the report of taking a final decision on the zoning of the leadership of the 10th national assembly

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, said the report making rounds on social media did not emanate from the APC

However, Shehu Sani, a former senator of Kaduna state, said that the senate presidency is between the south-south and south-east; others are just contesting for negotiation

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the report that they have taken the final decision on the zoning of the leadership of the 10th national assembly.

The ruling party made the dismissal in its reaction to the reports of an acclaimed zoning arrangement going rounds on social media, The Cable reported.

APC denies zoning the leadership of the 10th national assembly

Source: Twitter

Which region APC has zoned the senate president, house of assembly leadership to?

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, revealed the position of the party in a statement on Thursday, April 27.

Morka stated that the report on social media should be ignored as it did not come from the APC.

The APC spokesperson made it known that the APC would disclose its position on the leadership of the next national assembly as soon as it they are taken.

He added that the party would communicate to the Nigerian public through its official channel of communication.

Recall that Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, shortly after the general election, hinted that the party's National Working Committee (NWC) would work with Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on the issue of zoning the national assembly leadership.

However, the party is yet to take a decision on how the zoning positions would go.

Meanwhile, a senator of the 8th senate took to his Twitter page and said that the senate presidency is between the south-south and southeast and that other regions are only in for negotiation.

He said:

"Senate Presidency is between the South East and the South-South. Candidates from the other zones just want to bargain."

