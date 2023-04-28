Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has settled for Akwa Ibom senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio, to emerge as the president of the 10th senate

Sources revealed that the president-elect asked Senator Jibrin Barau to drop his ambition and take the position of the deputy senate president to enable his administration to start on a good foot

Barau then agreed to allow a Christian senate president to emerge in the interest of peace, fairness and equity in the country

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been reported to have settled for Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for the position of the senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.

This was disclosed in a report by Daily Trust, which cited sources closer to the development in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu settled for Akpabio, Barau as senate president and deputy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Akpabio, who was a former governor of Akwa Ibom state and Barau, are among the 9 contenders for the presidency of the 10th Senate, which is expected to be inaugurated on June 13.

Tinubu finally endorses Akpabio for senate presidency

Sources closer to the development disclosed that Tinubu had revealed his decision to the candidates at a meeting in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On Tuesday, April 25, the president-elect met with Akpabio, Barau, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) and Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti.

The sources further disclosed that Tinubu, at the meeting, which the president-elect himself constituted, asked Barau to drop his ambition for the Senate presidency in the interest of fairness, religious balancing and national cohesion.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Godswill Akpabio, APC, Jubrin Barau, 2023 Election, senate presidency

Another lawmaker from the south said Barau was urged to bury his ambition in the interest of tranquillity and peace in the country.

Barau was then reported to have agreed to drop his ambition for a Christian senate president to emerge.

The source said:

“The president-elect told Barau that he is extremely qualified for the job but that he should drop his ambition for the emergence of a Christian to enable his administration to commence on a good footing."

APC Crisis: Vice Chair Sues Adamu over ‘breach’ of constitution

Legit.ng earlier reported that the deputy national vice chairman of the APC (Northwest), Salihu Lukman, has dragged the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to the federal high court in Abuja.

Lukman, in suit number FHC/ABJICS/ 573, accused Adamu of abusing the constitution of the APC over his failure to constitute the NEC meeting of the APC for over a year.

The aggrieved APC leader joined Adamu, the APC national secretary, Iyiola Omisore and INEC as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in the suit.

Source: Legit.ng