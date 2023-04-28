President Muhammadu Buhari was accompanied by Bola Tinubu, president-elect, on Friday, April 28, to the Presidential Mosque

In a post shared on Facebook and accompanied by pictures, the outgoing and incoming presidents prayed together

Interestingly, after the prayer at the mosque, the former governor of Lagos state did not say a word to the media

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, April 28, received the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the State House in Abuja.

The outgoing and incoming presidents prayed together at the Presidential Mosque on Friday, after which the President-elect departed without speaking to the media, Channels TV reported.

Buhari and Tinubu prayed together at the Presidential Mosque in Abuja on Friday, April 28. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari, Tinubu meet, pray together

Further confirming this development, an aide to the president, Buhari Sallau took to his Facebook page to share photos of Buhari and the president-elect at the mosque as well as other prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote:

"President Muhammadu Buhari in Company of President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they observe Jumaat Prayers in State House on 28th April 2023."

