The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is still consulting to know officials that will constitute the cabinet of the preisdnet-elect, Bola Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29, handover ceremony, Tinubu held a meeting with the governors elected under the platform of the APC as confirmed in a tweet he shared on his Twitter page

Tinubu in the tweet, disclosed that he also had a fruitful discussion with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero at his Abuja residence

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has met with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), days after his return to Nigeria following a nearly five-week European trip, Channels TV reported.

Tinubu, in a tweet on Thursday night, April 27, added that he also had an engagement with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero at his residence in Abuja.

Tinubu meets with APC governors and the Emir of Kano in Abuja, a few days after he returned to Nigeria from Europe. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu meets APC governors, Emir of Kano

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, April 28, reads;

"Earlier today, I was joined by the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, to receive members of the Progressive Governors Forum led by the Chairman, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at my Abuja residence.

"This was followed by a friendly and most cherished meeting with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero CFR."

Bagudu stated that the visit by the APC governors was to congratulate the President-elect on his election and welcome him back from his recent trip abroad.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of the president-elect and reacted to the development.

@MrAfobaje

"Jagaban for a reason #TinubuOurPresident #RoadToVilla."

@ajidebiodun tweeted:

"The President elect. We love so much."

@DipoSpeak tweeted:

"May Allah make it easy for you Asiwaju. The task is huge but your capacity and capabilities are enormous and with the help of Allah , this country will experience the needed unprecedented change , I trust and I believe."

@lawnreigh1 tweeted:

"Royalty is when you decide to Rock a Colour, still Rock a Matching Gemstones Colour to it. Aquamarine Gem on Emir of Kano

"Rankadede ✌✌."

Source: Legit.ng