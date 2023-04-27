Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has accepted the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to commission some projects in the state

The governor was said to have invited the president-elect to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta flyover and the new Magistrate Courts Complex on 3 May and 4 May

Wike, a chieftain of the PDP, was alleged to have worked for Tinubu, the APC candidate in the February 25 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has agreed to commission some projects in Rivers state on Wednesday, May 3, at the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike of the state.

This was revealed in a Tweet shared by Bola Tinubu's handle, Premium Times reported.

Why Wike Invites Tinubu to commission projects in Rivers

The tweet revealed that the governor had on April 8 invited the president-elect to commission Rumuola/Rumuokwuta flyover and the new Magistrate Courts Complex on 3 May and 4 May.

While the governor and the president-elect are members of different political parties, the duo have maintained mutual understanding in the build-up to the February 25 presidential election.

Wike, who is a leader of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was alleged to have supported Tinubu, who contested and won under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 election.

Wike and other G5 governors of the PDP were believed to have worked against the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in their states.

Recall that the PDP G5 governors include Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

In Rivers state, Tinubu recorded a massive victory, a feat allegedly aided by Governor Wike.

In a similar vein, Tinubu's delegation led by Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, was in Kano state on a condolence visit to the family of the ex-minister of Labour and Productivity, Musa Gwadabe.

