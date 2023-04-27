President Muhammadu Buhari may make a fresh deal with 36 governors of the federation before the expiration of his tenure on May 29

This is as the governors will be meeting him to discuss the new revenue-sharing formula with the president

the 36 governors in the country would be asking the president to ensure that he pass the bill to the national assembly and make it into law

FCT, Abuja - The 36 governors in Nigeria are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari before May 29, when his administration will hand over to another.

The governors would discuss and present a new revenue-sharing formula to the President to be presented to the 9th national assembly and pass into law before the end of his administration, PM News reported.

Nigerian governors to meet Buhari on new revenue sharing formula Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

Why Nigerian governors want to meet Buhari

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, who also doubled as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, made this known while addressing journalists at the end of the forum's meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26.

Tambuwal added that other issues that the governors discussed included matters around national, sub-national, good governance and democracy.

He disclosed that the 36 governors also discussed the immediate release of the stamp duties that have been collected and kept at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for disbursement.

According to the governor, issues around the guidelines by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) concerning the financial regulations in order to take back the country out of the grey list for the financial tax force were also discussed.

The statement reads in part:

“We discussed the new revenue formula submitted to Mr President by the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC) and the need for us to approach Mr President on the need for him to present the new draft formula to National Assembly before this administration winds up."

