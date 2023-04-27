The battle for the leadership tussle for the 10th National Assembly gets tougher by the day as the preferred candidate for the position has been taken to the doorstep of the president-elect

According to a recent development, Bola Tinubu has reportedly settled for the chief whip of the senate, Orji Kalu, as his preferred candidate for the sea of the Senate presidency

Tinubu reportedly arrived at his choice of candidate after meeting with the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly and the chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A report by The New Telegraph newspaper has it that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly settled for Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, as his choice candidate for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

According to the news medium, this decision was arrived at following the outcome of Wednesday, April 26 meeting between Kalu, and the Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the leadership of the 10th Senate.

Kalu says he is the best man to work with Tinubu as senate president in the 10th Assembly. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reportedly picked Kalu as his candidate for the leadership of the Senate

Interestingly, the former Lagos state governor is reported to have chosen the former Abia governor as his preferred candidate but Legit.ng is yet to confirm the development as Tinubu has not made it official.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sources within the ruling party disclosed that the president-elect held a closed-door meeting with the Senate Chief Whip, who arrived at his private Asokoro residence in Abuja at about 5:31 pm on Wednesday, April 26, decked in white attire and red native Hat after which he was ushered into a meeting with Tinubu.

Tinubu reportedly rejected Akpabio, sources claim

It was reported that previously during the same day the president-elect initially met with the leadership of the APC, party National Assembly members, and other stakeholders in furtherance of consultation and lobbying over the zoning of principal positions of the 10th Assembly.

Suspecting inducements and its lurking danger Tinubu had during the meeting outrightly rejected proposals made by some members of the leadership of the APC and three South West Senators for the Senate Presidency to be zoned to the South-South.

According to a competent source who was privy to what transpired at the meeting named the South-West Senators; Tokunbo Abiru, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola( Yayi), and Opeyemi Bamidele as those who mounted pressure on the president-elect to consider Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio, former minister for Niger Delta Affairs, as the consensus candidate.

The source, a Senator-Elect who pleaded anonymity, said that the Senators acting on inducements and promises made to them by Akpabio told the President-elect that the South West is supporting Akpabio for Senate President.

Tinubu gives reason for choosing Kalu

However, Tinubu at the meeting which was held at the Defence House rebuffed their advances and reiterated his stance for fairness and justice, noting that the nation stands on the tripod- Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba.

Occasioned by the development, Tinubu later held the said behind-closed-door meeting with the Senate Chief Whip at his private Asokoro residence which lasted for 30 minutes, during the meeting Tinubu told those present at the meeting his preference for Orji Uzor Kalu citing Trust, being a bridge builder, their long years of relationship and his ability to partner with him in delivering on his electoral promises.

Important note:

As at the time of filling this report, it would be important that the report is from Daily Telegraph and Legit.ng cannot confirm the development because Tinubu has not made an official announcement or declaration.

Revealed: How Tinubu, APC plan to choose senate president, house of reps speaker

Bola Tinubu, the President-elect and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have commenced the move to select leaders for the 10th national assembly.

The ruling party has the tendency to pick consensus candidates for the Senate president and the House of Representative speaker.

Sources within the party revealed that consensus was agreed upon in order to stop a rancorous contest and promote cohesion and unity.

Atiku visits top APC chieftain Orji Kalu, details emerge

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, April 26, visited the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 elections made this known in a post on his official Facebook page sighted by Legit.ng.

Also reporting the visit, Daily Sun stated that Atiku, who arrived at Kalu’s Abuja residence at 3.30 pm, expressed sadness over the loss.

Source: Legit.ng