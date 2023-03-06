The process that produced the results of the last presidential election in Nigeria failed to meet citizens' expectation

This was the position of Mary Beth Leonard, the United States' ambassador to Nigeria, on Sunday, March 5

Leonard in her speech on Sunday also called on INEC to deal with all issues that need fixing before the coming polls

Abuja - The United States has said that a lot of Nigeriasn are sad and frustrated over the results of the last presidential election, while stating that some others are jubilating over what they see as hard-fought victory.

Speaking on the outcome of the election on Sunday, March 5, the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in Abuja, concluded that the electoral process failed to meet citizens' expectations, Channels TV reports.

Leonard said:

“It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations."

The US ambassador mentioned that the frustration and disappointment of Nigerians came after they demonstrated dedication and showed deep inerest to partake in a democratic process on Saturday, February 25.

Moving forward, the US envoy called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address all issues that need to be resolved before the coming poll.

Her words:

“The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned."

US hails Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu

While hailing Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar for their commitment to take the legal path in challenging the process, she commended Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for acknowledging their right to do so.

On the heels of controversies surrounding the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had called for the resignation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Atiku who made this call in a statement released on Sunday, March 5, through one of his media aides, Phrank Shaibu, said the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be man enough to own up to his failure.

The former vice president added that instead of Yakubu to honourably resign, he is trying to save face by stating that errant officials of the commission will not be deployed during the Saturday, March 11, elections.

