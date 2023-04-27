Alhassan Doguwa, the majority leader of the House of Representatives might be in for fresh trouble over the alleged murder case against him

This is following an order of Mandamus on the murder charges filed against the Majority leader by a former magistrate in Kano state

The order has also compelled the Attorney General of Kano state to begin the prosecution of Doguwa

A High Court sitting in Kano state on Thursday, April 27, granted an exparte motion seeking leave to commence an Order of Mandamus on the murder charges filed against the Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa.

The order granted by the court will compel the Attorney General of Kano state to commence the prosecution of Doguwa, Daily Trust reports.

The Attorney General of Kano state has been compelled by the court to file murder charges against the majority leader of the House of Representatives. Photo: Alhassan Doguwa

Doguwa was earlier arrested and charged before a magistrates’ court over an allegation of masterminding the killing and burning of properties at Tudunwada LGA during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The majority leader was later granted bail after an application for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights was granted.

However, shortly after his release, civil society organizations in the state raised alarm over the unwillingness of the state government to prosecute the lawmaker because of his members with the ruling All Progressives Congress

In a swift move, Muntari Dandago, a retired magistrate in Kano state, sought the permission of the state high court to apply for an order of mandamus seeking to compel Kano State Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawan to immediately file a charge against Doguwa and other alleged conspirators.

Following this, the court in its ruling granted the applicant the order for the issuance of mandamus against the lawmaker.

In his reaction, the Kano state's Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, said the investigation on the matter has not been concluded.

Lawan assured that the state will not take file charges against the lawmaker should the need arise at the conclusion of the investigation on the matter.

