A member of the House of Representatives, Dr Chinyere Igwe, has reportedly been arrested with an unspecified amount of foreign currencies.

Igwe, who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, was arrested on Friday morning along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko has confirmed the arrest and shared further details.

Read the police statement below:

Rivers Police Arrest Hon Chinyere Igwe For Money Laundering

Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro fdc has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

E-SIGNED

SP. GRACE IRINGE-KOKO,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND,

PORT HARCOURT

