A civil society organization, the Northern Youths for Good Leadership and Governance (NYGLG) has called on the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to throw his weight behind the lawmaker representing, Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the group said Aminu Jaji is the most speakership aspirant suitable to occupy the principal position at the 10th Assembly.

Bola Tinubu has been asked to support Aminu Jaji for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly. Photo: Aminu Jaji, Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the president of NYGLG, Laraban Abubakar, said while many contenders have publicly thrown their hats into the ring, from all regions of the country, Jaji is the most competent.

Abubakar stressed that he bespoke a picture of Prepared Leadership, tailor-made to head the 10th House of Representatives.

He said Jaji will forge friendships across tribes and religions in the country because he exhibits uncommon bravery, yet a nuanced understanding of the challenges.

Abubakar's words:

"He (Jaji) is known to be at the forefront of efforts to reform Nigeria's electoral system and has also been a vocal advocate for the rights of his constituents. He initiated several projects aimed at improving their standard of living.

"His vast experience, integrity, and commitment to service make him the best candidate for the job. If elected, Jaji has promised to work towards ensuring that the House of Representatives is more transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians."

