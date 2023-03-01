The Kano state police command has arraigned House of Representative Member Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa before the court for alleged killings in his constituency during the general elections on Saturday, February 25.

As reported by Daily Trust, the influential lawmaker was arrested by police operatives on Tuesday, February 28, at the airport in Kano.

It was gathered that he was being arrested for being in connection with the murder of three persons in his constituency.

According to the Kano state police command, the lawmaker was apprehended for failing to honour the police invitation on the allegation.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the Kano state police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said an alleged viral video of some victims with suspected gunshots surfaced on social media.

This immediately triggered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, CP Muhammad Yakubu, to direct the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command to carry out a thorough investigation.

He said:

“In continuation of the investigation, on February 27 2023, the department extended a formal invitation to Honorable Alhassan Ado Garba Doguwa, a member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency for his alleged complicity in the incident.

“Sequel to his refusal to honour the invitation, the Command was left with no other option but to activate a motion that would lead to his arrest. He was subsequently arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai Kano at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.”

