A Magistrate’s Court in Kano has remanded the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, at a correctional facility over charges of culpable homicide and arson.

Doguwa was taken before Court 58 of the Magistrate’s Court in Nomansland area of the state metropolis Wednesday evening following his arrest at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport late Tuesday, Daily Trust reported.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Mansur Yola, gave the remand order after the First Information Report was read. He thereafter adjourned the matter to March 7.

Earlier the spokesman of the police, SP Haruna Kiyawa said Doguwa was arrested in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire and inciting disturbance.

He said this followed complaints “received on the gruesome murder of three persons, causing grievous injury to eight others in Tudun Wada LGA on 26/02/2023 while the collation of election results was ongoing and an alleged viral video of some victims with suspected gunshots in the Social Media.”

He said the Commissioner of Police in charge of 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, CP Muhammad Yakubu directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command to carry out a thorough investigation.

Kiyawa said Doguwa was arrested because he refused to honour an invitation extended to him by the police.

“He was subsequently arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai Kano at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano,” he said

Source: Legit.ng