A former Director General of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has shown he is in good terms with the leader of the ruling APC and president-elect, Bola Tinubu

This is as the NNPP chieftain paid a courtesy visit to Tinubu at the high-brow Asokoro, Abuja, the residence of the president-elect, ahead of the May 29 inauguration

This was made known through a post shared on Twitter by Jubril A. Gawat, the senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on New Media, accompanied by a picture

The spokesperson of the Musa Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Wednesday, April 26, visited Nigerian president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post shared on Twitter by Jubril A. Gawat, the senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, Tinubu held Jubrin's hands tightly, signifying he is well pleased with the NNPP's chieftain.

NNPP chieftain, Abdulmumin Jibrin visits president-elect Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Jibrin visits Tinubu ahead of May 29 handover

However, Jubrin who left the APC for Kwankwaso’s New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) seemed happy to see Tinubu as seen in the picture shared by Gawat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a post shared on Wednesday, April 26, and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 27, Gawat wrote,

"Hon. @AbdulAbmJ stopped by to greet Mr President-Elect @officialABAT ⭐️."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Jubril A. Gawat's Twitter page and reacted to the development.

@marythesa tweeted:

"This is bats beloved son, in whom his well pleased! ."

@sola_osasona tweeted:

"Masters at the game."

@seyejames tweeted:

"The more you look, the lesser you see."

@BilkisAlao tweeted:

"See BAT looking so good ."

@GidiDanAuta tweeted:

"Person weh sabi ."

@emmy20g tweeted:

"The GAME is the GAME."

@drealbigname

"I like @AbdulAbmJ I wish he was still in @OfficialAPCNg."

@olaideshakur7 tweeted:

"Abdulmnmi Jubrin is Asiwaju Boy but Ganduje politics forced him out of the party."

Senator Orji Kalu visits president-elect Bola Tinubu, shares photos

Senate presidential candidate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has paid a courtesy visit to his friend and Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his private lodge in Abuja.

As gathered by Legit.ng in a post made by the lawmaker on his official Facebook page both were seen in a cheerful mood after what seems like an aftermath of a closed-door meeting between both political titans.

According to a report by Premium Times, Senator Kalu had arrived at Tinubu's private lodge at 5:13 PM as he was ushered straight into a meeting with the president-elect.

Source: Legit.ng